Brampton man arrested in connection with Pearson gold heist

A Brampton man is facing charges in connection with the Toronto Pearson gold heist, Peel Regional Police announced on Thursday. Archit Grover, 36, was arrested at the airport after arriving from a flight from India.

On Monday, investigators apprehended and charged Archit Grover upon his arrival from India at Pearson International Airport. He faces one charge of theft Over $5,000 and Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence.

Grover underwent a bail hearing and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. Additionally, he faces indictment in the United States on firearm-related charges.

The arrest is the sixth in the case thus far, with two others remaining at large.

Simran Preet Panesar, a 31-year-old man from Brampton, and Arsalan Chaudhary of no fixed address, are both wanted on similar charges.

“Investigators urge these individuals to seek legal counsel and turn themselves into the police,” Peel police said.

The gold heist made international headlines last month.

"On April 17, at 3:56 p.m. a flight landed at Pearson International Airport from Zurich, Switzerland, with a cargo containing 6600 bars of .9999% pure gold, weighing 400 kilograms, valued at over 20 million dollars and CAD 2.5 million worth in foreign currency. Shortly after landing, it was offloaded and transported to a separate location on Airport property. On April 18, 2023, at 2:43 a.m., the cargo was reported missing to Peel Regional Police," police explained.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about this incident to call Peel Regional Police.