'It's a crisis': Police rebuke feds after arrests made in Toronto airport gold heist

Peel Regional Police announced the arrest of five individuals in relation to the theft of 400 kilograms of pure gold that went missing from Pearson International Airport last year.

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for three additional men. Another individual is being held in custody in the United States under a warrant in the first.

All of the accused are from the Greater Toronto Area and two are former Air Canada employees.

The gold was first reported missing on April 18, 2023. The cargo arrived from Zurich, Switzerland, and contained 6,600 bars of .9999% pure gold valued at over $20 million.

Peel Regional Police state that they are very frustrated with how individuals are released but that it is a part of the environment in Canada.



Over $20 million in gold was stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport. Of the accused, five have been arrested and charged.… pic.twitter.com/MPb5z0vC7k — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) April 17, 2024

Police told reporters that $90,000 of the gold has been recovered. Police believe that the remaining gold has been used to finance firearms trafficking. The suspect arrested in the United States was in possession of 65 illegal firearms.

The five men arrested have been released on bail with conditions to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. Peel Regional Police expressed frustration with the federal bail policy and how this theft puts the public at risk.

Peel Regional Police express frustration with the Trudeau Liberals' lack of focus on stolen cars.



"We show up on one day and we find 600 stolen cars, and we try to explain this is a crisis"https://t.co/ZzvmvyaP8f pic.twitter.com/PaY9lJ1CcY — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) April 17, 2024

“This isn’t just about gold; this is about how gold becomes guns. It isn’t about stolen vehicles, it’s about how vehicles become guns," Peel Regional Chair Nando Iannicca said.

Iannicca also claimed to have recovered 600 stolen cars in Montreal, calling it a “crisis” while other levels of government focus on other issues.