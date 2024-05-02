Several MPPs will defy Keffiyeh ban in Ontario legislature: Muslim group

The Canadian Press / Liam Casey and The Canadian Press / Alex Lupul

Several MPPs from different provincial parties will wear the keffiyeh on Monday, May 6 at Queen's Park, in direct defiance of Speaker Ted Arnott's ban on the garb.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) made the announcement on Wednesday, calling Arnott's ban of the scarf "unjustifiable" and an "unprecedented ruling."

Arnott argued that the keffiyeh is being worn to make a political statement. Leaders from all parties, including the Ontario Premier Doug Ford, have asked for the ban to be overturned.

MPP Sarah Jama being asked to leave to legislature for wearing keffiyeh #onpoli pic.twitter.com/dquAtgcMUC — Kristin Rushowy (@krushowy) April 25, 2024

“Every party leader, including Premier Ford and Opposition Leader Marit Stiles, have stated on the record that they are opposed to the ban,” said the NCCM in a statement.

“Dozens of highly regarded lawyers and legal scholars have opined to us that the Speaker’s ruling is ultra vires his powers, due to, among others, improper purpose, and that the power of the parliamentary privilege is constrained in relation to human rights violations.”

The NCCM said that wearing the scarf is "a non-partisan issue." “We look forward to seeing all MPPs take action behind their words on Monday,” they added.

CUPE president in keffiyeh silences pro-Israel voices on video call



Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 905 were taken aback during a morning video meeting when they saw their president wearing a keffiyeh.



READ by @Robertopedia: https://t.co/iGAamFaoFv — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 25, 2024

Last week, NDP MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the Legislative Assembly for wearing the garment. Jama refused to leave the chamber.

Jama accused the Progressive Conservatives of making the wearing of the keffiyeh in the House a political issue.

Premier Doug Ford reacts to former NDP MPP Sarah Jama wearing a keffiyeh inside the legislature, despite it being banned.



"The speaker runs the legislature, I don't," Ford says. "That was his [MPP Ted Arnott's] choice."https://t.co/Kx6xTwZfYw pic.twitter.com/xAECqmXYM0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 25, 2024

“This is a cultural piece of clothing. Every party leader has spoken up about how this ban shouldn’t exist. The premier has spoken about this ban needing to not exist. And yet his own members, the Conservatives, are the ones consistently saying 'no' to the removal of this ban,” she said.