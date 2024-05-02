Western University becomes latest campus swarmed by anti-Israel tent protesters

Students at London, Ontario's Western University have hopped on the anti-Israel bandwagon, with a group setting up tents outside the school's community centre on Wednesday.

The university released a statement saying it has begun a dialogue with the group.

"We have begun a dialogue with organizers. We have affirmed their right to protest and indicated that we are here to work with them to ensure their activity remains peaceful and lawful," it says.

Antifa try to block coverage of Canada's first anti-Israel tent city at McGill University



Early in the afternoon on Saturday, April 27, a group of anti-Israel activists decided to emulate the protest movement trending on American campuses and establish their own encampment at… pic.twitter.com/SEmaXpQ0NP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 30, 2024

"We have also outlined the activities that are not permitted on campus, including erecting tents. The group’s activity is proceeding peacefully."

The school says it is monitoring the situation closely to ensure the community stays safe, and that it is working with the London Police Service, "as we would for any unsanctioned gathering."

Western states clearly in its memo that no hate speech will be tolerated.

Amongst the protesters was allegedly McGill professor Rula Abisaab, who appears to have given a speech to the tent city protesters on Monday.



REPORT by @Robertopedia: https://t.co/CZQ0YN2qlS pic.twitter.com/nNCsdowPlq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 30, 2024

Protesters spoke to CTV News London, providing some insight on what action they're seeking. Their goals are similar to those of other protests, calling for the divestment from companies they believe are complicit in genocide against Palestinians.

In a recent social media update, organizers made a firm demand for the university to divest $39 million from military contractors and companies deemed "complicit in the occupation" of Gaza. They also called for a boycott of entities involved in the occupation and urged the university to condemn Israel's actions in Gaza.

"This genocide, this war, this massacre, it is taking far too many lives," said Dr. Tarek Loubani, whose wife is in Gaza helping with aid efforts.

This encampment will remain until midnight, organizers said, but said that similar events would run until demands are met.

Several schools across the U.S. and Canada have seen protests like these, including Montreal's McGill University and the University of Victoria in British Columbia.