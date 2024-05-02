Western University becomes latest campus swarmed by anti-Israel tent protesters

The school says it is monitoring the situation closely to ensure the community stays safe, and that it is working with the London Police Service.

  • By
  • May 02, 2024
  • News
Western University becomes latest campus swarmed by anti-Israel tent protesters
Remove Ads

Students at London, Ontario's Western University have hopped on the anti-Israel bandwagon, with a group setting up tents outside the school's community centre on Wednesday.

The university released a statement saying it has begun a dialogue with the group.

"We have begun a dialogue with organizers. We have affirmed their right to protest and indicated that we are here to work with them to ensure their activity remains peaceful and lawful," it says.

"We have also outlined the activities that are not permitted on campus, including erecting tents. The group’s activity is proceeding peacefully."

The school says it is monitoring the situation closely to ensure the community stays safe, and that it is working with the London Police Service, "as we would for any unsanctioned gathering."

Western states clearly in its memo that no hate speech will be tolerated.

Protesters spoke to CTV News London, providing some insight on what action they're seeking. Their goals are similar to those of other protests, calling for the divestment from companies they believe are complicit in genocide against Palestinians.

In a recent social media update, organizers made a firm demand for the university to divest $39 million from military contractors and companies deemed "complicit in the occupation" of Gaza. They also called for a boycott of entities involved in the occupation and urged the university to condemn Israel's actions in Gaza.

"This genocide, this war, this massacre, it is taking far too many lives," said Dr. Tarek Loubani, whose wife is in Gaza helping with aid efforts.

This encampment will remain until midnight, organizers said, but said that similar events would run until demands are met.

Several schools across the U.S. and Canada have seen protests like these, including Montreal's McGill University and the University of Victoria in British Columbia.

Ontario Canada Education news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.