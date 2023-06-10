Trudeau meets with Holocaust denier during Kyiv visit.

Twitter/ MelnykAndrij

Andrij Melnyk, a high-profile Nazi sympathizer and the former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, greeted Justin Trudeau during the Canadian Prime minister's unannounced visit to Ukraine.

Holy sh!t. Justin Trudeau just met with a full-blown Nazi and Holocaust denier. Here’s a sample: pic.twitter.com/tZpMjx9eQw https://t.co/YJrVnZBBcx — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 10, 2023

Melnyk was recalled in July 2022 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after he defended Stepan Bandera, a Ukrainian nationalist and Nazi collaborator. Melnyk claimed that "Bandera was not a mass murderer of Jews and Poles."

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday recalled his country’s ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, who caused controversy after defending a 20th century Nazi collaborator.” https://t.co/NXdnoV2HUq — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) June 10, 2023

Bandera was assassinated in 1959. He led the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, which fought alongside Nazi Germany, killing thousands of Jews and Poles.

Team Trudeau has a blind spot for the Nazi-collaborating Bandera movement.

In February 2022, Trudeau's deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, was seen holding a scarf with the colours of the paramilitary Bandera movement at a rally in solidarity with Ukraine.

Are we supposed to believe that Chrystia Freeland is ignorant to the historic Red & Black association with the nationalist paramilitary Bandera movement? Wouldn't a savvy journalist and astute international player know not to take or post a photo with this scarf? pic.twitter.com/s8R2N5Vvyw — Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) February 28, 2022

Freeland's grandfather was a Ukrainian Nazi collaborator who published Nazi propaganda.

Reminder: Chrystia Freeland’s grandfather was a Nazi who ran a Nazi propaganda newspaper. She lied about it and covered it up for years. https://t.co/yElBaYQbFX — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 10, 2023

Freeland claimed the historically accurate description of her grandfather's past was Russian propaganda targeting her for her support of an independent Ukraine.

He did receive Justin Trudeau. And yes, he was fired for supporting the Banderite Nazi-collaborator militants who exterminated thousands of Poles and Jews. https://t.co/bWxG9kHSPr pic.twitter.com/ryyMA9cwcJ — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) June 10, 2023

Melnyk has recently argued that the genocidal state of China could act as a peace broker in the war between Russian and Ukraine.