Trudeau meets with Holocaust denier during Kyiv visit.

Melnyk was recalled in July 2022 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after he defended Stepan Bandera, a Ukrainian nationalist and Nazi collaborator.

Andrij Melnyk, a high-profile Nazi sympathizer and the former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, greeted Justin Trudeau during the Canadian Prime minister's unannounced visit to Ukraine.

Melnyk was recalled in July 2022 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after he defended Stepan Bandera, a Ukrainian nationalist and Nazi collaborator. Melnyk claimed that "Bandera was not a mass murderer of Jews and Poles."

Bandera was assassinated in 1959. He led the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, which fought alongside Nazi Germany, killing thousands of Jews and Poles.

Team Trudeau has a blind spot for the Nazi-collaborating Bandera movement.

In February 2022, Trudeau's deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, was seen holding a scarf with the colours of the paramilitary Bandera movement at a rally in solidarity with Ukraine.

Freeland's grandfather was a Ukrainian Nazi collaborator who published Nazi propaganda.

Freeland claimed the historically accurate description of her grandfather's past was Russian propaganda targeting her for her support of an independent Ukraine.

Melnyk has recently argued that the genocidal state of China could act as a peace broker in the war between Russian and Ukraine.

