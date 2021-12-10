Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

Trudeau must stop with his massive deficit spending | Franco Terrazzano joins Ezra Levant

Ezra was joined last night by Franco Terrazzano, the Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, to discuss the incredible debt and out-of-control spending of the Trudeau government.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 10, 2021

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Franco Terrazzano, the Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, to discuss the incredible debt and out-of-control spending that is a hallmark of our current government.

Commenting on this, Franco said: 

"We just got the throne speech from this government — that's when they talk about all of these different types of priorities. And unfortunately sometimes what is not said is what reveals the most, and we didn't hear a single mention of the word 'deficit' or 'debt'. Now I get that there's many different priorities that governments have right now — but when you are more than one trillion dollars in debt, you would think that debt reduction should be a key priority."

