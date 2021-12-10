Trudeau must stop with his massive deficit spending | Franco Terrazzano joins Ezra Levant
Ezra was joined last night by Franco Terrazzano, the Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, to discuss the incredible debt and out-of-control spending of the Trudeau government.
Commenting on this, Franco said:
"We just got the throne speech from this government — that's when they talk about all of these different types of priorities. And unfortunately sometimes what is not said is what reveals the most, and we didn't hear a single mention of the word 'deficit' or 'debt'. Now I get that there's many different priorities that governments have right now — but when you are more than one trillion dollars in debt, you would think that debt reduction should be a key priority."
