Trudeau preaches climate alarmism to the troops
David Menzies looks at the prime minister's recent speech to CAF members in Latvia, where he preached to the troops about climate alarmism and warned them of the dangers of misinformation and disinformation.
Want more? Become a subscriber to RebelNews+ and watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight. Start your free trial today!
Ahead of his trip to a NATO summit in Lithuania, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped by neighbouring Latvia, where Canadian soldiers are stationed as part of a NATO battle group. There, the prime minister pledged to expand the Canadian Armed Forces' presence in the country before delivering a speech to the troops.
In typical fashion, Trudeau's speech touched on the perils of climate change and featured a warning about the dangers of misinformation and disinformation.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies gave his thoughts on the prime minister's message.
Reflecting on how Trudeau made certain to ditch the suit jacket and tie — opting instead for a more casual appearance to appeal to a blue collar audience — David remarked how the “disinformation” Trudeau spoke of could more accurately be described as “contrarian viewpoints.”
David continued:
If I'm a member of the armed forces in that audience, what am I to think about this surreal virtual signalling sermon? That war is hell, but it's especially hellish for mother nature, given all those carbon emissions that result from fighter jets flying and tanks plodding along? And let's not forget the emissions from bullets being shots and bombs blowing up real good.
So, is blackface suggesting that the Canadian military needs to, oh I don't know, mothball its weaponry so as to, you know, reduce its carbon footprint? That's a hell of a way to fight a war, let me tell you.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.