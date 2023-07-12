Trudeau preaches climate alarmism to the troops

Want more? Become a subscriber to RebelNews+ and watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight. Start your free trial today!

Ahead of his trip to a NATO summit in Lithuania, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped by neighbouring Latvia, where Canadian soldiers are stationed as part of a NATO battle group. There, the prime minister pledged to expand the Canadian Armed Forces' presence in the country before delivering a speech to the troops.

In typical fashion, Trudeau's speech touched on the perils of climate change and featured a warning about the dangers of misinformation and disinformation.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies gave his thoughts on the prime minister's message.

Reflecting on how Trudeau made certain to ditch the suit jacket and tie — opting instead for a more casual appearance to appeal to a blue collar audience — David remarked how the “disinformation” Trudeau spoke of could more accurately be described as “contrarian viewpoints.”

David continued: