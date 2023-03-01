Trudeau's minions rush to defend PM over explosive Chinese election interference allegations

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined how many of Justin Trudeau's lackeys — like former principal secretary Gerald Butts — have rushed to defend the prime minister over recent alarming allegations.

A recent report by the Globe and Mail claims that the Chinese Communist Party sought to influence Prime Minister Trudeau after he became the Liberal Party's leader in 2013 by donating $1 million to the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation.

Trudeau has also been accused of turning a blind eye to information provided by CSIS that claimed Toronto-area MP Han Dong is an asset of the Chinese regime.

Speaking about the CBC, Ezra said, "They interviewed, get this, Gerald Butts. Seriously, who does that? Remember him? He was the corrupt aide to Justin Trudeau, the one that demanded that Jody Wilson-Raybould interfere in that criminal trial. And he was later fired in disgrace over it. Who would talk to him about anything, let alone corruption or ethics or honesty."

"Well the CBC, that's who obviously. He read the story in the Globe and he knows what the real blockbuster story is though. He thinks the big news is that someone tattled on his boss. He highlighted that the leak would be illegal if it came from CSIS," Ezra added.

