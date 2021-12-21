Trudeau set to break last year's promise to not raise taxes on Canadians

  • By Rebel News
  • December 21, 2021

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano joined Ezra to talk about the latest news release from the Canadian Taxpayers Association, Federal ministers’ priorities out of touch with financial reality.

The Trudeau government's mandate letter to the finance minister includes tax increases, despite last year's promise to not raise taxes.

