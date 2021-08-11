Trudeau's failed approach to China | Gordon G. Chang joins Ezra Levant

Yesterday, China sentenced a Canadian to death for a drug smuggling charge. Today, China sentenced Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for spying. It's safe to say that dealing with the aggression of the Chinese Communist Party has not been a strong spot for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Author and China analyst Gordon G. Chang was the guest on yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to examine the struggle between Canada and the Chinese regime that started to grow following the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Telling Ezra about the issues with Justin Trudeau's leadership when it comes to China, Gordon said:

Something like this [the jailing/conviction of Canadians], it would seem to me, highlights the failure of Trudeau's approach to China. So, you know, it might not change the [potentially upcoming] election results, but it's certainly not going to help the incumbent prime minister, a friend of Beijing. This has all the hallmarks of another Chinese mistake, but this is one of those things where China must have some reason for doing this. It's just that we can't figure it out.

