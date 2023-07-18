Trudeau's families minister attends U.N. Summit on Agenda 2030

The 'Sustainable Development Goals' represent a 15-year global framework to end poverty, combat climate change, and bolster the 'lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere.' All 193 U.N. members adopted the framework in 2015.

  • By Alex Dhaliwal
  • July 18, 2023
  • News
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada’s families minister is attending the United Nations forum on sustainable development this week, emphasizing economic recovery from the COVID pandemic.

She will represent Canada as part of its continued pursuit of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“As we cross the halfway mark of the 2030 Agenda, reporting and collaborating on our progress is more important than ever,” said Minister Karina Gould on Monday. 

“The Government of Canada will continue to work to advance the Sustainable Development Goals by working with partners at home and abroad to build a sustainable future where no one is left behind.”

The forum commenced on July 17 thru 19, where state dignitaries will discuss the “effective and inclusive recovery measures to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” and explore “actionable policy guidance for the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs at all levels.”

Agenda 2030 represents a 15-year global framework to end poverty, combat climate change, and bolster the “lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere.” All 193 U.N. members adopted the framework in 2015.

This year’s three-day excursion will include an in-depth review of Goals 6 on clean water and sanitation; 7 on affordable and clean energy; 9 on industry, innovation, and infrastructure; 11 on sustainable cities and communities; and 17 on partnerships for the Goals.

Gould’s itinerary indicates she will participate in several events to maintain Canada’s commitment to Agenda 2030 and SDGs. She will deliver the National Statement on gender equality and human rights, host an event on social innovation for the SDGs, and present Canada’s Voluntary National Review.

The Voluntary National Review assesses Canada’s achievements and experiences since 2018 across all SDGs, with a focus on ending poverty, providing quality education, achieving gender equality, implementing climate action, and securing partnerships for the goals outlined in the agenda.

Gould will highlight that Canada has surpassed its interim target of reducing poverty by 20% and “emphasize Canada’s support for women, girls, and gender-diverse people, including through international assistance.”

