Trudeau's hiding something about Roxham Road

We submitted an access to information request on March 27, seeking copies of all documents regarding discussions between Canada and the United States over the infamous Roxham Road border crossing and and/or the Safe Third Country Agreement since January 1, 2017.

In response, we received more than 300 pages back — many of which are fully redacted. However, what the documents that aren't censored are highly revealing.

Right now, we're currently reviewing these documents for you. These efforts have been made possible by the generous donations Rebel News viewers have made at RebelInvestigates.com.

We requested this information because the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government lacks transparency.

Roxham Road, a border crossing between Quebec and New York state, is the spot where illegal immigration into Canada thrived for years without any concrete action from the government.

The Trudeau Liberals' failure to act created more pressure on the country, especially on health and education services. But we still don't know the full truth surrounding the story of this illegal point of entry, and we need accountability for these mistakes.

Federal authorities are continuing to play games with Canadians because not only did these documents come back heavily redacted, but they show how things started to be hidden in 2015 — conveniently when the Trudeau Liberals came to power.

But we have a plan. We're going to repeal these redactions because they are absolutely ridiculous and nonsensical. Thanks to our supporters at RebelInvestigates.com, we're able to fight these battles for transparency.

Stay tuned for more on this story, we'll have a lot more to report in the days ahead.