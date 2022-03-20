Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Trudeau's Imposition | Andrew Lawton & Spencer Fernando on Andrew Says 65

  • March 20, 2022
True North's Andrew Lawton and Spencer Fernando (SpencerFernando.com) join Andrew Says to recap Lawton's coverage of the Ottawa convoy protests where the reporter was pepper sprayed in the eyes by police.

Fernando and Lawton also review the Canadian Conservative Party leadership candidates and give a top-to-bottom critique at their shots of winning.

On RebelNews+ exclusively, the trio discuss Trudeau's current image as he galivants abroad in Europe, and Andrew Lawton discusses the ostracizing of Russian citizens who are not part of their government's conflicts.

