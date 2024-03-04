Trump appeals Illinois judge's decision to exclude him from ballot
The Trump campaign has criticized Judge Porter's initial decision, labeling it as an act of interference in the election.
Former President Donald Trump has submitted an appeal seeking to reverse the decision made by a Democratic judge to exclude him from the presidential ballot in Illinois.
The appeal was submitted following a verdict by Judge Tracie R. Porter of the State Circuit Court in Cook County, which directed the State Board of Elections to exclude Trump from the ballot due to allegations of his involvement in insurrection on January 6. Trump's appeal implored the appeals court to "reverse and vacate the judgement," as reported by Axios.
“Staying this judgment until the Illinois appellate courts finally decide this case would reduce the great risk of voter confusion and logistical difficulties for election officials,” the filing said. “Finally, Candidate notes the need for a very speedy decision on this motion. The Court’s current stay could be interpreted to expire, not withstanding the pending appeal, less than 48 hours from now.”
Following Trump's submission, Porter paused the order to take Trump off the ballot while the legal process unfolds.
Porter wrote that her order “is stayed (and the Illinois State Board of Elections shall continue to include Candidate Donald J. Trump on the ballot for the March 19, 2024 General Primary Election) until the appeal is fully and finally resolved by the Illinois Appellate Court, First District, Illinois Supreme Court, and/or the U.S. Supreme Court.”
The Trump campaign has criticized Porter's initial decision, labeling it as an act of interference in the election.
JUST IN: Cook Co. Judge Tracie Porter has clarified her ruling kicking Donald Trump off the IL ballot.— Jon Seidel (@SeidelContent) February 29, 2024
Given Trump's appeal, her order is on hold until the case is resolved by higher courts. The election board "shall continue to include Candidate Donald J. Trump on the ballot." pic.twitter.com/5bzsvMJPDG
“The Soros-funded Democrat front-groups continue to attempt to interfere in the election and deny President Trump his rightful place on the ballot,” a spokesperson for the Trump Campaign said in a statement.
“Today, an activist Democrat judge in Illinois summarily overruled the state’s board of elections and contradicted earlier decisions from dozens of other state and federal jurisdictions. This is an unconstitutional ruling that we will quickly appeal. In the meantime, President Trump remains on the Illinois ballot, is dominating the polls, and will Make America Great Again!”
Trump has been removed from the ballot in three states, namely Colorado, Maine, and Illinois. The Supreme Court previously considered the case regarding Colorado's action to exclude Trump from the ballot. Currently, Trump remains on Colorado's ballot as the Supreme Court's verdict is awaited, a decision that is also anticipated to influence Maine's stance.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.