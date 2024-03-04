Trump appeals Illinois judge's decision to exclude him from ballot

Porter wrote that her order “is stayed (and the Illinois State Board of Elections shall continue to include Candidate Donald J. Trump on the ballot for the March 19, 2024 General Primary Election) until the appeal is fully and finally resolved by the Illinois Appellate Court, First District, Illinois Supreme Court, and/or the U.S. Supreme Court.”

The Trump campaign has criticized Porter's initial decision, labeling it as an act of interference in the election.

JUST IN: Cook Co. Judge Tracie Porter has clarified her ruling kicking Donald Trump off the IL ballot.



Given Trump's appeal, her order is on hold until the case is resolved by higher courts. The election board "shall continue to include Candidate Donald J. Trump on the ballot." pic.twitter.com/5bzsvMJPDG — Jon Seidel (@SeidelContent) February 29, 2024

“The Soros-funded Democrat front-groups continue to attempt to interfere in the election and deny President Trump his rightful place on the ballot,” a spokesperson for the Trump Campaign said in a statement.

“Today, an activist Democrat judge in Illinois summarily overruled the state’s board of elections and contradicted earlier decisions from dozens of other state and federal jurisdictions. This is an unconstitutional ruling that we will quickly appeal. In the meantime, President Trump remains on the Illinois ballot, is dominating the polls, and will Make America Great Again!”

Trump has been removed from the ballot in three states, namely Colorado, Maine, and Illinois. The Supreme Court previously considered the case regarding Colorado's action to exclude Trump from the ballot. Currently, Trump remains on Colorado's ballot as the Supreme Court's verdict is awaited, a decision that is also anticipated to influence Maine's stance.