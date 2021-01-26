Trump campaign distances itself from groups filing under ‘Patriot Party’

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Former President Donald Trump’s official campaign committee has disavowed groups filing with the Federal Elections Commission under the label of the ‘Patriot Party,’ stating that they are not authorized by Trump.

“On January 22, 2021, Patriot Party filed a Form 1 (Statement of Organization) listing DJTFP as a participant in purported joint fundraising activities under 11 C.F.R. 102.17,” Donald J. Trump for President Inc., the Trump’s official campaign committee, stated in a filing, reports the Daily Wire.

“DJTFP did not authorize the filing of this Form 1, has not entered into any joint fundraising agreement to fundraise through Patriot Party, and has no knowledge of Patriot Party’s activities whatsoever,” they stated.

“To be clear: DJTFP has no affiliation with Patriot Party, which is not authorized by Mr. Trump or DJTFP,” the filing continued. “DJTFP is placing this disavowal notice on the public record out of concern for confusion among the public, which may be misled to believe that Patriot Party’s activities have been authorized by Mr. Trump or DJTFP — or that contributions to this unauthorized committee are being made to DJTFP — when that is not true,” the statement continued.

A spokesperson for the former president says that Trump and his team “are not supportive of this effort, have nothing to do with it and only know about it through public reporting.”

Rebel News previously reported that Trump does not have plans to break from the GOP and form a third party, after briefly floating the idea. The former president will be backing Republicans for House and Senate positions in 2022, instead of diverting votes away from the GOP.

Axios reports that several groups have falsely claimed ties to Trump in FEC filings, including a group called the “MAGA Patriot Party National Committee.”