Trump claims pro-lifers think DeSantis’ 6-week abortion ban is ‘too harsh’

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

As the 2024 Republican presidential primary buzz intensifies, former President Donald Trump has indirectly criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' stringent six-week abortion ban, claiming some pro-life activists consider it excessively harsh.

In the unfolding political drama leading to the 2024 Republican presidential primary, former President Donald Trump has subtly critiqued Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, concerning his recent implementation of a six-week abortion ban. Trump suggested that some in the pro-life community view the measure as overly strict, without explicitly stating his position on the matter.

While DeSantis has not formally declared his candidacy, many perceive him as Trump's leading rival for the nomination. The potential contenders have been subtly distinguishing themselves in the eyes of Republican voters for several months, especially given the prospect of facing a presumably vulnerable President Joe Biden in the subsequent general election.

"If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don't even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh," Trump said to The Messenger when asked about Florida's new abortion law, the Daily Wire reported.

Although Trump avoided firm stances on the policy, he acknowledged his belief in exceptions such as the mother's life, rape, and incest, without indicating whether he thought a six-week ban was too severe.

However, Trump was quick to highlight his achievements regarding the abortion issue. He asserted, "For 50 years, they’ve been trying to get rid of Roe v. Wade. I was able to do it. Nobody else could have done that but me. And I was able to do it [by nominating] three excellent judges on the Justices of the Supreme Court."

After a series of defeats in 2022 in states such as Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, and Montana, and the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the pro-life movement is recalibrating its strategy. Pro-life politicians and activists are working to balance their idealistic goals with realistic possibilities, now unshackled from the constraints previously imposed by Roe.

Governor DeSantis, like Trump, has not clarified his position regarding federal abortion policy. However, he approved a new abortion law in April, proclaiming, "We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida." This came nearly a year after his implementation of a 15-week abortion ban, ahead of the fall of Roe v. Wade.

A recent Marist poll shows a significant number of Republican voters favor increased abortion restrictions. The poll indicates that 32% support banning abortion, with exceptions for rape, incest, and life-threatening conditions for the mother. Additionally, 28% favor even stricter laws. Conversely, Democrats were found to be more permissive, with nearly four in ten supporting abortion at any point during pregnancy