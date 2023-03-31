Trump set for Manhattan arraignment next week amid indictment

Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned in a Manhattan court on Tuesday after being indicted earlier this week, with attorney Joe Tacopina asserting that Trump will not take a plea deal.

Tacopina stated that he believes there is no crime and anticipates substantial legal challenges, potentially preventing the case from going to trial. Trump is expected to voluntarily surrender to authorities for fingerprinting and photographs before appearing in court for the first time.

“There’s no crime,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s gonna make it to trial because we have substantial legal challenges.”

Late Thursday, the judge overseeing the case allowed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to publicly disclose the indictment. Bragg's spokesperson confirmed the indictment and said they had contacted Trump's attorney to coordinate his surrender for arraignment, CNN reported.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” the spokesperson said. “Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date in selected.”

In response to potential unrest, the New York City Police Department has ordered all its members to report to work in full uniform as a show of force. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell emphasized that there are currently no credible threats to the city and that the NYPD remains prepared.

“The NYPD continues to monitor all activity and there are no credible threats to the city at this time,” said Sewell. “The N.Y.P.D. always remains prepared to respond to events happening on the ground and keep New Yorkers safe.”