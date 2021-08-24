Tsuut'ina Nation “so grateful” to have church repaired

By Adam Soos Repair the Church Help crowdfund a new roof for a First Nation church on Tsuut’ina Nation land, just outside of Calgary. $23,680.00 Raised

Thanks to your overwhelming support of our RepairTheChurch.com initiative, we exceeded our fundraising goal to replace the roof on Our Lady of Peace Church in less than 24 hours.

Not only will the Tsuut’ina Nation’s church receive a new roof, but we have also acquired pest control services at a discounted rate thanks to Peregrine Pest Control to help deal with some of the unwelcome guests that have been occupying the church. A local glass company has also volunteered to replace a broken window at the church to ensure that the Alberta weather stays outside. The restorative work is set to commence before the end of this month.

Chief Roy Whitney-Onespot and many members of the Tsuut’ina Nation have expressed their gratitude that the building is receiving the care it deserves. With so much negativity surrounding the discoveries at residential schools and the mass arsons and vandalism plaguing Christian faith communities, we are so grateful to have been able to do something positive for the Tsuut’ina First Nations people of faith.

We are very fortunate to have viewers and supporters who step up to help a community in need and to do the right thing. We asked you to support the initiative if you believe that churches should be respected, and your generosity made abundantly clear that Canadians still honour places of worship.

We will keep you up to date with coverage of the work as it begins at RepairTheChurch.com.