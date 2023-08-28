Tulsi Gabbard throws major shade at Biden for weaponizing the federal government

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Making waves on Fox News’ “Hannity,” former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who ditched the Democratic Party to go independent, pulled no punches critiquing President Biden over Donald Trump’s prosecution. Gabbard spotlighted what she viewed as a misuse of presidential power, describing Biden's moves as a dangerous dance around the boundaries of democracy.

“A death rattle of any democracy is when a sitting president uses that state security apparatus to go after political opponents and cover up lies and crimes committed by himself or his family. Biden is doing that now,” she said. “His actions make it clear he believes himself to be not the enforcer of the rule of law but the exception to it.”

Gabbard, a 2020 presidential hopeful, reminded viewers of the nation's founding principle: being bound by laws, not individual whims. Yet, she called out Biden's administration for allegedly turning the Department of Justice into a political tool.

“Let’s start with the vision that our founders had for this country, which is that we would be a nation of laws, not of men,” she added. “But every single day we see more and more evidence coming out about how President Biden and his administration are politicizing the Department of Justice to serve their own personal and political interests ahead of the interests of the country.”

Highlighting the administration’s two-pronged approach—targeting Trump and his allies, while shielding the Bidens—Gabbard called on the American public to wake up to the potential erosion of democracy. She warned against a future where each ruling party feels entitled to weaponize justice against rivals, stating, “The American people need to recognize very clearly what is happening here, the threat to our democracy and we have to make the decision to put a stop to this, to not allow this to go on.”

“Because otherwise, we’ll find ourselves in a situation in the United States of America where this is now the new norm. Whatever party becomes the party in power will say, ‘Hey, look, the last guy did this. We can use the power of law enforcement, we can use our Department of Justice to go after political opponents,'” Gabbard concluded.

WATCH: