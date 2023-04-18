Twitter removes woke policy against ‘misgendering’ and ‘deadnaming’ transgender people

Ian Miles Cheong/MidJourney

Twitter has removed its woke-oriented policy against the misgendering and deadnaming of transgender individuals, stirring controversy among LGBTQ activist organizations that the platform could become an “unsafe” space for transgender individuals.

Prior to the move, the platform’s content policy read: “We prohibit targeting others with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to dehumanize, degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category.”

“This includes targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals,” the rule stated. The rule was put in place in 2018 following campaigning from activist groups. Other platforms, including TikTok and Pinterest explicitly ban misgendering and deadnaming as part of their content policies.

On Monday, the company revoked its prior guidelines to replace them with a free speech-first policy built around the principle of “freedom of speech, not freedom of reach,” which only places warning labels on violative tweets and limiting their reach instead of banning the users who post them

LGBTQ group GLAAD decried the move as “the latest example of just how unsafe the company is for users and advertisers alike,” hoping to ignite a boycott against the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

“This decision to roll back LGBTQ+ safety pulls Twitter even more out of step with TikTok, Pinterest and Meta, which all maintain similar policies to protect their transgender users at a time when anti-transgender rhetoric online is leading to real world discrimination and violence,” stated GLAAD president Sarah Ellis in a statement.

Media requests for comment from Twitter were met with the 💩 emoji.