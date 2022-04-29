Twitter's chief lawyer could face expulsion after ownership transfers to Musk

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

Twitter’s chief lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, could face expulsion from the company after ownership of the company transfers over to Elon Musk.

Gadde, who reportedly earned $17 million in 2021 as the company’s top legal counsel, may find her job on the chopping block due to her role in censoring conservatives. She has since become the subject of controversy after Musk remarked upon the platform’s decision to censor the New York Post for its coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, calling her decision “obviously incredibly inappropriate.”

The article, which was published about Joe Biden’s son weeks ahead of the election, was banned from being posted on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook as being in violation of their “hacked materials” policy.

Twitter’s then-CEO Jack Dorsey later condemned the company’s decision to censor the article, telling the Senate Judiciary Committee that the action was wrong in November 2020. The authenticity of the report itself has been validated by the New York Times earlier this year.

Musk later pointed to Gadde’s role in perpetuating Twitter’s left-wing bias by posting a meme that drew on an appearance by Gadde and Twitter’s then-CEO Jack Dorsey, who both appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2019.

During the show, journalist and commentator Tim Pool confronted both Dorsey and Gadde over Twitter’s silencing of conservatives.

In response to the public criticism directed at Gadde, another Twitter executive accused Musk of “misogyny,” the New York Post reported.

The publication reported:

Lara Cohen, Twitter’s global head of partners, also shared messages of support for Leslie Berland, the company’s chief marketing officer who was caught in leaked audio suggesting that Musk’s plans for free speech put them in “a very difficult position.” “Color me shocked SHOCKED that people are coming for two of our prominent female executives on day 1 of this thing,” Cohen tweeted late Tuesday. She also shared a tweet attacking Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley for pointing out that the tearful Gadde was “the same one who led the charge to censor the Hunter Biden laptop reporting. Says it all.”

Color me shocked SHOCKED that people are coming for two of our prominent female executives on day 1 of this thing. 🙄 — Lara Cohen 💅🏼 (@Larakate) April 27, 2022

Should Gadde be fired, she stands to receive a golden parachute of $12.5 million, which includes vesting her shares of Twitter stock.