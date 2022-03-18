Censored Hunter Biden laptop report's authenticity has been validated

Forbes

The New York Times has validated the authenticity of the New York Post’s censored report on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was left at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019 by President Joe Biden’s son before it was turned over to the FBI.

The Times report published on Wednesday focused on the investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes and international business dealings, noting that prosecutors examined emails between Biden and business associates who “appear to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop” and “were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.”

The New York Post faced stringent censorship on social media platforms Facebook and Twitter when the first report on the laptop was published, with claims that the report violated the sites’ policy on hacked materials, Rebel News reported.

Joe Biden, who has repeatedly denied having any knowledge of the his son’s business dealings, is shown to have been introduced to and met with executives at Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

The trove of data in the laptop included compromising photographs of Hunter Biden smoking crack cocaine and engaging in sexual activity with several different women.

Following the article’s publication, Facebook moved to censor links to the article, and Twitter briefly suspended the Post. The New York Post reported that Facebook was censoring the article to “help Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.”

At the time of the Post’s original publication, the New York Times dismissed the story as “Russian disinformation” and claimed in a September 2021 report that the Post’s reporting on the laptop was “unsubstantiated.”

The Times later removed the claim following backlash over its inaccurate characterization of the report, Fox News reported.

Following the new report confirming the Post’s findings, the New York Post slammed the New York Times.

“Forgive the profanity, but you have got to be s–tting us," the Post stated before taking the Times to task:

In the heat of the presidential race of 2020, the Times never missed a chance to cast doubt on the laptop, saying the information was 'purported' and quoting a letter from former Democratic officials who claimed — with no evidence — that it was Russian disinformation. As recently as September 2021, the Times called the laptop ‘unsubstantiated’ in a news story… Readers of the Times have discovered in March 2022 that Hunter Biden pursued business deals in Europe and Asia, and may have leveraged his father’s position as vice president to do it. Hunter also may not have properly registered with the government or declared all his income. All legitimate topics of discussion about a presidential candidate’s family, no?

“Readers of the Post have known this since October 2020,” said the Post’s editorial board.