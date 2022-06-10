U.S. Department of Defense reveals exact number of U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine

AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty

The U.S. Department of Defense released a fact sheet divulging its support for biological research facilities in Ukraine, revealing on Thursday the exact number of biological facilities it has supported in the country in the document.

When details about America’s participation in biological research facilities in Ukraine first surfaced during a Senate hearing with Under Secretary of Defense Victoria Nuland, as detailed by Rebel News, the legacy media was quick to downplay America's involvement in biological research in the region, accusing anyone speaking about it online of being a conspiracy theorist.

The United States accused both the Russian and Chinese governments of spreading disinformation about the subject.

The disclosure from the Department of Defense is the first time that the agency has revealed the exact number of such facilities the United States government has supported in Ukraine.

The document titled “Fact Sheet on WMD Threat Reduction Efforts” states that the U.S. “worked collaboratively to improve Ukraine’s biological safety, security, and disease surveillance for both human and animal health,” by providing support to “46 peaceful Ukrainian laboratories, health facilities, and disease diagnostic sites over the last two decades.”

“The collaborative programs have focused on improving public health and agricultural safety measures at the nexus of nonproliferation,” the Department of Defense stated in the release.

According to Russian state media, the Russian military said only three laboratories in Ukraine had the required safety levels to conduct the kind of research they were participating in. Citing Ukrainian government reports, General Igor Kirillov, Russia’s head of its nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces stated that a Ukrainian facility struggled with a series of problems due to its lack of safety protocols.

The Kremlin has accused the United States government of spending more than $224 million on biological research in Ukraine between the years 2005 and 2022, per Russian state media agency TASS. The Russian government has also accused Western pharmaceutical companies, non-profit groups, and the Democrats of being involved in the scheme.

The Department of Defense claims “Joint efforts by the United States and partners working with Russia to destroy Russia’s declared chemical weapons stockpile under international verification by the Technical Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and ensuring that Soviet scientists with weapons-related knowledge could have sustainable civilian employment—in particular, supporting scientists to remove incentives to seek or accept of terrorist or other state actor employment and financing.”

“Today, the collaborations in Ukraine remain peaceful efforts to improve nuclear and radiological safety and security, disease surveillance, chemical safety and security, and readiness to respond to epidemics and pandemics such as COVID-19,” the Department of Defense insists.