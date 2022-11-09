UCP leader Danielle Smith decisively wins her seat, taking on Trudeau on day one

The former broadcaster and past leader of the Wildrose Party won the riding with 54.5% (6923) of the vote, besting the NDP challenger, Gwendoline Dirk, who came in with 26.7% (3393) of the votes.

The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh
Danielle Smith, who was elected leader of the United Conservative Party just six weeks ago, became the MLA of Brooks-Medicine Hat in a byelection after one-term MLA Michaela Frey stepped down.

In her victory speech Tuesday night, Smith promised to revamp healthcare to cut middle managers and hire more frontline workers and said she would square off with the federal government on inflation and affordability. 

Smith has gotten right to work, holding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to account, firing off a letter demanding an end to his attacks on the oil and gas sector, which make life more expensive for everyday Canadians.

