UCP leader Danielle Smith decisively wins her seat, taking on Trudeau on day one
The former broadcaster and past leader of the Wildrose Party won the riding with 54.5% (6923) of the vote, besting the NDP challenger, Gwendoline Dirk, who came in with 26.7% (3393) of the votes.
Danielle Smith, who was elected leader of the United Conservative Party just six weeks ago, became the MLA of Brooks-Medicine Hat in a byelection after one-term MLA Michaela Frey stepped down.
At long last the final polls have reported, and here are the final results of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's by-election victory tonight in Brooks - Medicine Hat. Smith's margin of victory over the 2nd place NDP candidate was 27.8% pic.twitter.com/QQUbPteYH6— Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) November 9, 2022
BREAKING: Michaela Frey resigns MLA post, hopes Danielle Smith will run in Brooks-Medicine Hat #medhat https://t.co/yB8ujJPnvK— CHAT News Today (@CHATNewsToday) October 7, 2022
In her victory speech Tuesday night, Smith promised to revamp healthcare to cut middle managers and hire more frontline workers and said she would square off with the federal government on inflation and affordability.
Tune in LIVE to Premier Danielle Smith, as she gives her election VICTORY night speech, at UCP Headquarters in Brooks-Medicine Hat#abpoli #ableg https://t.co/VtoZvdVtcE— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) November 9, 2022
Smith has gotten right to work, holding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to account, firing off a letter demanding an end to his attacks on the oil and gas sector, which make life more expensive for everyday Canadians.
It’s time to put the needs of people before politics.— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) November 9, 2022
I have asked Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau to consider the financial difficulties faced by so many Canadian families right now. /1#cdnpoli #abpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/zRmpHlZrKO
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
