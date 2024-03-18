United Airlines CEO speaks out after spate of incidents raises safety concerns

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has addressed concerns regarding the airline's safety protocols amidst a series of recent incidents involving its aircraft.

In a letter to customers this week, Kirby acknowledged at least six unrelated issues that have occurred on United flights since late February, five of which involved Boeing planes, Fox Business reported.

"Safety is our highest priority and is at the center of everything we do," Kirby wrote, adding that the incidents "have our attention and have sharpened our focus" on maintaining rigorous safety standards.

The incidents included a hydraulic leak that prompted a Boeing 777 to return shortly after departing Sydney last week and an Airbus A320 making an emergency landing in Los Angeles en route to Mexico City due to a reported hydraulics problem.

Additionally, a Boeing 737 veered onto the grass after landing in Houston, a Boeing 777-200 lost a tire upon takeoff from San Francisco, and an engine issue led to an emergency landing of a Houston-to-Fort Myers flight, with footage showing flames from one of the plane's engines.

In February, a Boeing 757 diverted its course to address a problem with the slat on its wing, with a passenger reporting parts of the wing appeared to be "coming apart."

Kirby said United is reviewing each incident to identify any potential safety lapses and use the findings to "inform our safety training and procedures across all employee groups."

The airline plans to provide pilots with an additional day of in-person training starting in May and has established a centralized curriculum for new maintenance technicians.

"We're also dedicating more resources to supplier network management," the CEO stated, emphasizing that the company is empowering staff to "speak up" if they notice any issues.

Despite the recent concerns, Kirby sought to reassure passengers that "every time a United plane pulls away from the gate, everyone on our team is working together to keep you safe on your trip."