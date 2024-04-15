University of Waterloo looking to hire 'woman or gender minority' research specialist

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By David Menzies SUBMIT YOUR TIP! Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip. SUBMIT YOUR TIP!

The University of Waterloo is seeking a mathematics research specialist — with one strict requirement.

“To address legal requirements for supporting underrepresented groups in the (Canada Research Chair) program,” the job posting reads, “eligible candidates for this search are required to identify as a woman or gender minority, which is defined to include individuals who self-identify as women, transgender, gender-fluid, nonbinary and Two-Spirit people.”

J.K. Rowling exposes radical transgender activist playbook in candid X exchange



The author defined womanhood beyond biology, highlighting activists' dismissive attitude.



MORE: https://t.co/Ef9NMFP69v pic.twitter.com/wmgPL17aMk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 12, 2024

The position, in the school's Department of Pure Mathematics in the Faculty of Mathematics, would include duties like research, teaching at the undergraduate and graduate levels, supervising graduate students and more.

“I warned you that it was coming to mathematics,” wrote Canadian professor Gad Saad on X, who shared a post from Chris Brunet quoting the Waterloo job posting. “I did so more than seven years ago but you scoffed,” Saad added.

Isn’t discrimination on the basis of sex, race or sexual orientation illegal in Canada? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2024

Elon Musk, who holds Canadian citizenship, wondered if the university's employment requirement was against the law. “Isn’t discrimination on the basis of sex, race or sexual orientation illegal in Canada?” he asked in a reply to Saad.

The federal Human Rights Act prevents discrimination based on several factors, including race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, family status, genetic characteristics, disability or conviction for an offence for which a pardon has been granted or in respect of which a record suspension has been ordered.

An independent review commissioned by England’s National Health Service (NHS) has dealt a severe blow to the medical rationales used to prescribe puberty blockers (a.k.a. puberty-suppressing hormones) to transgender-identifying children and youth.



MORE: https://t.co/Es4AjLye0G pic.twitter.com/GfjRVWlcJO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 12, 2024

In Ontario, human rights laws permit employers to “express preference based on genuine job requirements.”

“[T]his particular selection process will follow the provisions for a special program as described by the Ontario Human Rights Commission,” notes a line in the application, referring to Ontario's special programs.

The posting also featured a lengthy diversity statement, affirming its commitment to popular left-wing talking points:

The University values the diverse and intersectional identities of its students, faculty, and staff. The University regards equity and diversity as an integral part of academic excellence and is committed to accessibility for all employees. The University of Waterloo seeks applicants who embrace our values of equity, anti-racism and inclusion. As such, we encourage applications from candidates who have been historically disadvantaged and marginalized, including applicants who identify as Indigenous peoples (e.g., First Nations, Métis, Inuit/Inuk), Black, racialized, people with disabilities, women and/or 2SLGBTQ+.

Although applications for the position closed on December 19, 2023, the position appears to remain unfilled, according to the school's website. Applications, the university said, will continue to be reviewed until the position is filled.