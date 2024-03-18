Unraveling the Coutts blockade trials: Ezra Levant sets the scene in Lethbridge

E-transfer (Canada):

The Lethbridge courthouse emerges as a recurring setting in the ongoing saga of the Coutts blockade. It has become a symbol of both the pursuit of justice and the complexities of the legal system as the 'Coutts Four' pre-trial proceedings continue.

Four men — Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert, Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin — were charged with conspiracy during the Coutts border blockade more than two years ago.

The Coutts blockade, born out of solidarity with nationwide convoy protests, unfolded in February 2022, igniting a firestorm of controversy and legal proceedings.

In the quiet village of Coutts, far from the bustling streets of Ottawa and Windsor, a showdown between protesters and law enforcement took place, setting the stage for a protracted legal battle.

On February 6, two of the 'Coutts four' accused of plotting against law enforcement officers confessed to amended allegations. Lysak acknowledged possessing a weapon in an unauthorized setting, while Morin admitted involvement in a conspiracy to traffic firearms linked to the events of the 2022 Freedom Convoy.

Carbert and Olienick remain in custody and are expected to stand trial in June. Their pre-trial hearings continue in Lethbridge.

The proceedings have been shrouded in secrecy and legal maneuvering as publication bans have left the public grasping for morsels of truth amid a sea of speculation.

