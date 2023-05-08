Vegan sparks online debate with bizarre request to neighbour

A vegan upset by the smell of meat coming from her neighbour’s kitchen has created an uproar on social media.

Perth woman Sarah sent a letter to her neighbour complaining that they were “upsetting” her by cooking meat.

She wrote:

“Hello neighbour, could you please shut your side window when cooking. My family are vegan (we eat only plant-based foods) and the smell of the meat you cook makes us feel sick and upset. We would appreciate your understanding. Thanks. Sarah, Wayne & Kids.”

When the letter’s recipients posted the note on social media it was slammed as a classic case of “entitled behaviour”.

“Entitled much, go live in the bush,” one social media user wrote.

Someone else wrote that the whinging vegans should “close their flipping window”.

Another commentator said the vegan family’s sook was “embarrassing”.

But vegans sided with Sarah, saying that for plant eaters, the smell of meat was “overpowering and offensive”.

One social media user praised Sarah for “at least being polite.