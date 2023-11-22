Vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge. Two occupants dead, border guard injured. But what really happened?

E-transfer (Canada):

The Rainbow Bridge spans Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Niagara Falls, Ont. and just before noon on Wednesday, a car ended up exploding in spectacular fashion at a border checkpoint near the bridge. But what exactly happened?

Indeed, in the aftermath, there seems to be more questions than answers. For starters, was this a bizarre accident — or a deliberate act of terrorism?

The narrative, derived from 'unnamed sources,' seemed to go back and forth between act of terrorism or baffling accident in the hours after the explosion.

This much is known: The two people in the vehicle were killed in the explosion and a border guard suffered non-life threatening injuries.

WATCH: Rebel News' David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) is in Niagara Falls, Ontario, where earlier today a car crashed into a border crossing on the Rainbow Bridge.



As well, it was reported on the New York side of the border that eyewitnesses said they saw the car traveling at more than 100 mph on the wrong side of the road leading to the checkpoint.

The car also veered out of the way of a slower vehicle before breaching a fence. Then came a spectacular explosion. Perhaps the driver was suffering a medical problem? Or was there an improvised explosive device (IED) inside the vehicle?

And yet, if this was a tragic accident, why were all four U.S.-Canada border crossings in the region closed? Why were several snowploughs used to further block off the access to the bridges? And why was the airport in Buffalo closed?

The timing of the incident has also raised eyebrows given that Wednesday was the day before U.S. Thanksgiving Day. Maybe that was a coincidence; but maybe something more?

Rebel News rushed to the scene of the incident. But as of Wednesday evening, several hours after this fiery incident took place, more questions than answers remained. Stay tuned.