VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: What the CBC deleted from their ambush of Pierre Poilievre

Last week a government comedian from Trudeau’s CBC’s state broadcaster attended a Pierre Poilievre rally to ambush the Conservative Party leader.

Dan Dillabough, who works for the low-rated CBC show: This Hour Has 22 Minutes, tried to reheat the tired gag that Mary Walsh first did decades ago with her character Marg Delahunty, where she would interrupt and berate politicians.

In Dillabough’s version, it was done without the costume, the colourful character or any of the jokes. And painfully, without the usual 22 Minutes laugh track.

The CBC tweeted out the video of their ambush, which bombed with viewers on social media.

Legend has it they’re still shaking hands to this day…



Watch our latest episode now on @cbcgem! pic.twitter.com/GJVqp3FbDg — 22Minutes (@22_Minutes) March 20, 2024

But at the 1:15 mark in the video, a jump-cut edit can be seen — something had been deleted.

What was it? It couldn’t have been something embarrassing said by Poilievre — that would have been kept in for sure.

Rebel News reached out to Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs at the CBC. He replied saying, “as is the case with most interviews that 22 Minutes does, this one was edited for time.” Thompson did send over the full, unedited version of the interaction in question, however, which included the deleted clip — which was a grand total of three seconds!

So what were those three seconds? It was Dillabough responding to Poilievre’s criticism of the CBC.

Poilievre had just told Dillabough that when he’s prime minister, CBC staff like him will “have to earn a living rather than getting it from taxpayers’ money”.

It was Dillabough’s reply that was cut out by CBC editors: “Oh listen, I’m one of the good ones.”

Three seconds — it wasn’t to save time. So why was that comment cut?

Those three seconds showed Dillabough panicking in the moment, not knowing what to say when Poilievre predictably criticized the CBC. Perhaps by claiming he was one of the “good ones”, Dillabough thought he might ingratiate himself with Poilievre, who seemed bored with the whole exchange.

But more importantly, Dillabough’s comments confirmed that he knows most CBC staff, from the CEO on down, are partisan activists who do seek to undermine the Conservative Party under the guise of journalism or, in this case, comedy. He was saying the quiet part out loud — and claiming not to be part of it.

Dillabough was condemning the rest of the CBC — he was throwing his colleagues under the bus.

There was no editorial or comedic reason to cut those three seconds. They were cut for purely political reasons — so as not to embarrass the CBC politically. Which just proves that everything at the CBC — from journalism to “comedy” — is edited with a political eye.

But even as they released the full video to Rebel News, the CBC couldn’t help one last act of disinformation — claiming it was “edited for time.”

There are only three things you need to know about the CBC:

They take $1.5 billion of your tax dollars every year. They hate you. And they lie to you.

