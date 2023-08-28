Virginia school district rejects DOJ offer to mediate on transgender policy

AP Photo/Matthew Barakat

A Virginia school district shot down the Department of Justice's (DOJ) proposal to mediate its stance on Governor Glenn Youngkin's guidelines, which highlight that schools shouldn't switch a student's gender without parental consent. This revelation came to light when Roanoke County school board chairman, Brent Hudson, informed Reps. Ben Cline (R-VA) and Morgan Griffith (R-VA) about the decision.

According to the Daily Wire, Cline and Griffith had earlier voiced their concerns to the school board after discovering through a Daily Wire report about the DOJ's intention to interfere in local affairs using its Community Relations Service (CRS).

The congressmen felt strongly that local issues should be resolved locally, emphasizing that unelected Washington bureaucrats shouldn't overstep their bounds.

Hudson echoed the sentiment, indicating that their community would be better off without federal involvement:

“We have rejected the offer from CRS and agree that it would not be in the best interest of our community to allow them here in Roanoke County.”

Cline further criticized the Biden administration for its intrusion into Virginia's local matters, particularly when the DOJ likened concerned parents at board meetings to domestic terrorists.

While the DOJ's Community Relations Service positions itself as an unbiased mediator, especially during "hate crimes," the Daily Wire reported that the CRS couldn't specify any related hate crimes in Roanoke County.

Furthermore, the CRS has displayed a bias towards transgender issues, offering training for law enforcement on transgender community relations and celebrating the "Transgender Day of Visibility."

Governor Youngkin, who triumphed in Roanoke Country by a significant margin in 2021, emphasizes that parents should be in the loop if their child identifies with a gender different from their birth one and that parents should have the final say on the matter.