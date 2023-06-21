WATCH: WA protesters branded as STALKERS by police

REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland. SHOP NOW E-transfer (Canada):

WA residents protesting outside Western Australia's government house have opened up about the shocking stalking allegations they have faced.

Despite engaging in peaceful protests, they found themselves confronted with accusations that they were stalking government officials.

I spoke to several individuals who shed light on their how reputations have been beset and intimidated, as they expressed disbelief at the stalking allegations.

The accused protesters emphasised that they had never followed or even recognised the governor's wife, debunking the claim that they were stalking her.

Several protesters have been issued move-on orders with one individual I talked to revealing that they had been served a notice, compelling them to leave the city for 24 hours.

According to the protesters, the orders have wrongly convicted individuals of crimes they have not committed and disrupted their lives without due process. Violating the notice can result in hefty fines or imprisonment.

I was astounded to learn that some protesters had received movement orders multiple times, solely for exercising their democratic right to protest.

The blatant disregard for fundamental human rights is worrying, irrespective of the protesters' specific cause.

Another protester raised concerns about the change in police behavior since a new governor assumed office.

They highlighted the stark increase in police presence and the evident change in atmosphere around the protests. They alleged that the stalking allegations were used as a pretext to deter their demonstrations.

False charges of stalking were a recurring theme in the interviews. One protester revealed having faced multiple charges that were subsequently discontinued.

They expressed frustration over the false accusations and the subsequent impact on their personal and professional life.

The residents claim that their protests began long before she assumed office, raising doubts about the legitimacy of the accusations.