WATCH: Conspiracy theory or reality? New report claims Canadians falling victim to false narratives

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed a new report by Abacus Data that claims millions of Canadians are falling victim to what the authors describe as 'conspiracy theories.'

The report pushes the notion that believing that there's some truth to a phrase such as "much of our lives are being controlled by plots hatched in secret places," constitutes conspiratorial thinking.

From concerns about Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum to immigration issues, the report casts a wide net to describe what they consider as 'conspiracy theories,' especially considering what has taken place around the world over the past two years.

Check out some of the report's findings for yourself:

• 44% (the equivalent of 13 million adults) believe “big events like wars, recessions and the outcomes of elections are controlled by small groups of people working in secret against us”. Almost as many agree “much of our lives are being controlled by plots hatched in secret places • 37% (or 11 million) think “there is a group of people in this country who are trying to replace native born Canadians with immigrants who agree with their political views. This is an articulation of what is commonly referred to as replacement theory. • 20% believe it is definitely or probably true that “the World Economic Forum is a group of global elites with a secretive strategy to impose their ideas on the world.” Another 37% think it is possibly true or aren’t sure either way. • 13% think it is definitely or probably true that Microsoft founder Bill Gates is using microchips to track people and affect human behaviour. Another 21% say it’s possible, or aren’t really sure.

