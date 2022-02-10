WATCH: Ezra Levant joins Megyn Kelly to talk Trucker Convoy, the Canadian Legacy media and police crackdowns
Ezra Levant joins Megyn Kelly on The Megyn Kelly Show to discuss absurd media coverage of the Canadian trucker vaccine mandate protests by Canada's legacy media companies as well as the police cracking down on the protests and how the U.S. may get involved.
Ezra says, "they're trying to shock and scare people away from completely peaceful protests." Ezra and Megyn also discuss how blocking the border might impact the U.S.
To see more of the RebelNews coverage of the Freedom Convoy and to support our journalism go to ConvoyReports.com.
