WATCH: Neil Oliver on celebrating Christmas this year without the COVID fear — just like the politicians did last year
'My family and I will do as we please. And just like the government types at their parties last year, we are not afraid.'
In his latest monologue, Neil Oliver of GB News talks about how politicians and government bureaucrats have worked so hard to spread the fear of COVID-19 — while demonstrating very little fear of the virus themselves.
Speaking about the fear-driven government COVID restrictions, and how they relate to his holiday plans this year, Neil said:
Speaking only for myself, I contracted a mild dose of fear in Spring 2020. I was bit worried for a while, waiting to see what would happen to us all. Within a few weeks I’d got over it, got over the fear. I’ve been immune to the state-sponsored fear ever since.
This year I caught COVID and got over that as well. Now I’m naturally immune, which is what I might have asked Santa for, if I’d thought of it.
Anyone planning parties and get togethers with family and friends this year – even members of Her Majesty’s government and Opposition, that’s fine by me and I hope you and they enjoy every moment.
Because it’s Christmas, a time for forgiving as they say.
My family and I will do as we please. And just like the government types at their parties last year, we are not afraid.
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.