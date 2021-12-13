Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

WATCH: Neil Oliver on celebrating Christmas this year without the COVID fear — just like the politicians did last year

'My family and I will do as we please. And just like the government types at their parties last year, we are not afraid.'

  • Rebel Wire
  • December 13, 2021

In his latest monologue, Neil Oliver of GB News talks about how politicians and government bureaucrats have worked so hard to spread the fear of COVID-19 — while demonstrating very little fear of the virus themselves.

Speaking about the fear-driven government COVID restrictions, and how they relate to his holiday plans this year, Neil said:

Speaking only for myself, I contracted a mild dose of fear in Spring 2020. I was bit worried for a while, waiting to see what would happen to us all. Within a few weeks I’d got over it, got over the fear. I’ve been immune to the state-sponsored fear ever since.

This year I caught COVID and got over that as well. Now I’m naturally immune, which is what I might have asked Santa for, if I’d thought of it.

Anyone planning parties and get togethers with family and friends this year – even members of Her Majesty’s government and Opposition, that’s fine by me and I hope you and they enjoy every moment.

Because it’s Christmas, a time for forgiving as they say.

My family and I will do as we please. And just like the government types at their parties last year, we are not afraid.

