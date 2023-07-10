WATCH: Tamara Lich tells Dave Rubin the real truth about the Freedom Convoy

By Tamara Lich BOOK ON SALE NOW Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy." ORDER NOW

Not just one of the most prominent public faces among the Freedom Convoy's leadership, Tamara Lich was a key cog in the protest's organization behind the scenes during that monumental few weeks in early 2022.

With her new book, Hold The Line: My story from the heart of the Freedom Convoy, Lich sheds light on the inner workings about all the major happenings during the largest protest Canada has seen in a generation.

In this interview with Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report, Lich tells one of America's largest podcasters how Justin Trudeau's government abused its emergency powers, supporters' financial assets were frozen, how Ottawa police were misled by federal authorities, how long she spent in jail and much more.

