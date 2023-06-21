West Australian chef bans vegans from his restaurant

A notorious animal rights activist has expressed her outrage towards John Mountain, the head chef of Fyre restaurant in Perth, who recently declared a ban on all vegans from his establishment.

Mountain took to social media on Monday to make the announcement, citing "mental health reasons" as the cause for the ban.

His post read:

"Sadly all vegans are now banned from Fyre. We thank you for your understanding. Xx."

Activist Tash Peterson, known for her public protests and advocacy for veganism, condemned the ban, labeling it a clear form of discrimination.

In an interview with 7News, she compared the ban to other discriminatory practices, stating:

"I don't see it any different to banning Muslims or women from a restaurant. He's obviously quite triggered by veganism, and I think it's maybe a defense mechanism for his own guilt."

The dispute that led to the ban originated when a vegan customer called ahead to request a meal that met her dietary requirements.

Although Mountain had agreed to accommodate her request, he had failed to inform his sous-chef, who was on duty when the customer visited.

As a result, the customer received a plate of vegetables priced at $32, leaving her dissatisfied.

Expressing her disappointment in a private message to the restaurant owner, the customer stated: