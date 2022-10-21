What went on during the Emergencies Act Inquiry | DAY 5 RECAP

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News has been covering the Public Order Emergency Commission for more than a week now. We’ve seen a series of interesting testimonies from multiple witnesses, oftentimes with statements that do not corroborate the evidence presented.

In February, Justin Trudeau invoked a never-before-used anti-terrorism law called the Emergencies Act to euthanize nearly four weeks of peaceful protests against COVID measures taking place on the streets of Ottawa.

The inquiry’s role is to determine whether or not the use of the Act was necessary and justified. The Act itself calls for an inquiry if it is ever invoked, and the inquiry must investigate if the extraordinary tools of arrest and property seizure were required by the government. It’s also investigating whether the protest posed a direct danger to Canadians — remember, the Emergencies Act was not even invoked after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

On October 19, 2022, the two witnesses that testified in front of the Public Order Emergency Commission were Diane Deans and Pat Morris.

Diane Deans was first elected to Ottawa city council in November 1994. She is the councillor for the City of Ottawa in Ward 10, Gloucester-Southgate, and was previously the head of the civilian oversight board of the Ottawa Police Service.

Additionally, during the convoy, Deans stated her sentiment that she wanted to do violent things to a bouncy castle. She spoke about this on national television.

After she testified, Pat Morris, the head of intelligence for the Ontario Provincial Police took the stand.

To end the day, Rebel News invited Freedom Convoy organizer Tom Marazzo on the daily evening livestream. Rebel News organizes a livestream every weekday after the commission to digest the day’s events.

Finally, Rebel News reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume caught up with Liberal Defence Minister Anita Anand, asking her about the inquiry. Rebel News asked if she would push for Justin Trudeau’s resignation if it is found that the government used the Emergencies Act unjustifiably.

Anand wasn’t very talkative.

To stay informed with everything that’s going on surrounding the Public Order Emergency Commission, and to support our independent journalism, you can head over to TruckerCommission.com.