While imposing fines on businesses for plastic bag use, the City of Toronto is sourcing them for city use

A posting on the Merx contracts and tenders website asks for bids for a three-year supply of various plastic bags for use by the TTC.

Toronto recently began implementing one of the most oppressive and punishing bans on plastic bags in the Western world.

A bylaw passed on December 15 by the council also requires businesses to accept reusable bags and cups if customers present them.

Businesses that do not follow the new rule could face a fine of no less than $500 and no more than $100,000.

The Trudeau Liberals announced a nationwide ban on single-use plastics in June 2019 by reclassifying the inert and ubiquitous petrochemical compound as a Schedule I toxin, asbestos, lead, and mercury.

What a terrible liar. So he and his family drink out of “a paper-like drink-box-water-bottle sort-of thing?” Can he show us what that looks like? Is there anything, no matter how small, that this sociopath won’t lie about? pic.twitter.com/IkGQnZpwfi — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 10, 2019

The national plastics ban was recently overturned thanks to a court challenge brought by the province of Alberta.

Hey, Mayor Jyoti Gondek ... would you like fries with that? Bravo, Premier Danielle Smith! Making us #albertaproud for taking humour in the ludicrous eco-radical plastics ban that #yyccc passed. Thankfully, in a shocking 8-7 vote, this daft bylaw will be repealed. pic.twitter.com/3aBtEiaGJS — Alberta Proud (@albertaisproud) January 31, 2024

Although the national ban on single-use plastics was ruled unlawful, cities can pursue local bans.

However, many cities, like Calgary, are repealing existing prohibitions on plastic bags and cutlery.