While imposing fines on businesses for plastic bag use, the City of Toronto is sourcing them for city use

A posting on the Merx contracts and tenders website asks for bids for a three-year supply of various plastic bags for use by the TTC.

Toronto recently began implementing one of the most oppressive and punishing bans on plastic bags in the Western world.

The Trudeau Liberals announced a nationwide ban on single-use plastics in June 2019 by reclassifying the inert and ubiquitous petrochemical compound as a Schedule I toxin, asbestos, lead, and mercury.

The national plastics ban was recently overturned thanks to a court challenge brought by the province of Alberta.

Although the national ban on single-use plastics was ruled unlawful, cities can pursue local bans.

However, many cities, like Calgary, are repealing existing prohibitions on plastic bags and cutlery.

