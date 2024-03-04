White House coined 'newcomers' term for illegal aliens ahead of Biden's border visit
On Thursday, the White House introduced a new terminology for the vast number of undocumented immigrants who have entered the U.S. during President Joe Biden's tenure. This announcement was made just before Biden's visit to a border area, notable for its low number of undocumented crossings, for what was perceived as a publicity event.
The administration released a document described as a "fact sheet," which they presented as Democratic talking points. This document emphasized a proposal put forward by the Democratic-controlled Senate earlier in the year, a proposal that, according to critics and numerous experts, could potentially exacerbate the current border situation, reports the Daily Wire.
At the end of the document, the administration used the term "newcomers" to describe illegals who have entered the country without authorization during President Biden's tenure.
“The bill also includes $1.4 billion for cities and states who are providing critical services to newcomers, and would expedite work permits for people who are in the country and qualify,” the document said.
NEW DEMOCRAT TALKING POINTS ARE LIVE:— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 29, 2024
The Biden White House is now referring to the millions of illegal aliens who have invaded our country as "newcomers."
Democrats want this flood of illegal aliens.
This border crisis is intentional. https://t.co/j5tZL8KbFv pic.twitter.com/H29rb0vwzv
“The Biden White House is now referring to illegal immigrants as ‘newcomers,'” the House GOP conference posted on X. “Joe Biden is not serious about stopping the illegal immigration into the United States. This is a catastrophe by design.”
Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) responded to the document: “INSANITY. A ‘newcomer’ just brutally murdered Laken Riley last week. ‘Newcomers’ are flooding our county with fentanyl. These ‘newcomers’ are costing American taxpayers nearly $500 billion. Joe Biden wants to normalize his intentional illegal invasion.”
Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) wrote on X: “How many more ‘newcomers’ will you welcome in to murder Americans?”
