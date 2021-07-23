Who is the new “Queen of Canada” Romana Didulo?

After receiving hundreds of emails over the last couple of months, Andrew looks into Romana Didulo, the woman who claims to be both Queen and Prime Minister of Canada.

Didulo, who has a healthy following of around 30,000 followers on the Telegram app, has posted repeated calls-to-action to her followers, including filing 'cease and desist' notices, all the way up to a “Canada 2.0 military sign up.”

Among her many claims are that “The real Pope Francis and 31 cardinals all were shot on site!” and a mass resignation of "327 Canadian MPs."