Alberta Premier Jason Kenney recently announced that he would be giving a security grant to religious and cultural organizations that may be the target of hate crimes in response to the attack in London.

In Kenney's speech addressing the matter he said:

As we tragically witnessed this week, religious and ethnic minorities in Canada remain at risk of being targeted with hate-motivated crime

It is important to protect our religious institutions from hate crimes right across the board. And whether that comes in the form of policies or grants it is a worthy cause to support.

That being said, it would appear that this is just the government's attempt to politicize a heinous crime and a tragedy for their own benefit.

This is the kind of virtue signalling typically seen from the left.

This is coming from the same government who after weeks of intimidation tactics, presided over the arrests of Pastor James Coates, Pastor Artur Pawlowski and Pastor Tim Stephens these past few months. This is the same government that quite literally confiscated a church.

Who will protect our religious institutions from the government?

In this DAILY Livestream clip, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss.