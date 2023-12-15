Why are 'Tampons' trending all over social media?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Throughout this week, 'Tampons' has been trending in Canada on X (formerly known as Twitter), and many people have strong opinions on it.

Starting today on December 15, 2023, "federally regulated employers will be required to make menstrual products available to workers at no cost while they are in the workplace," stated a news release by Employment and Social Development Canada.

This means that free menstrual products will be available in the women's washrooms, and in the men's too...

The list of federally regulated industries and workplaces is lengthy, with a few major ones being:

Air transportation, including airlines, airports, aerodromes and aircraft operations.

Banks, including authorized foreign banks.

Postal and courier services.

Radio and television broadcasting.

Many men on social media are advising that if they encounter tampons in their gendered bathroom, they should consider donating them to women's shelters.

As men we need to remove all the TAMPONS from our bathrooms and donate them to women's shelter's



ENOUGH with this WOKE nonsense. It's time for real men to fight back! — The Pleb 🇨🇦 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) December 14, 2023

Billboard Chris stated, "Men, your mission, should you choose to accept it: Empty every tampon machine in Canadian men’s washrooms and donate them to the food bank. For those who missed it, all federal facilities must now provide free menstrual products inside all washrooms, including men’s."

Men, your mission, should you choose to accept it: Empty every tampon machine in Canadian men’s washrooms and donate them to the food bank.



For those who missed it, all federal facilities must now provide free menstrual products inside all washrooms, including men’s. pic.twitter.com/y6sFAKTE6i — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) December 15, 2023

The government's news release continued to state:

This initiative is inclusive of all workers who menstruate, and it will improve the well-being of nearly half a million workers who may require menstrual products during their workdays, including cisgender women, non-binary individuals, transgender men, and intersex individuals. These workers would no longer have to turn to unsuitable solutions, such as extending the use of menstrual products beyond the recommended time frame or avoiding work altogether. Treating pads and tampons as basic needs will help improve equity, reduce stigma, and create healthier, more inclusive workplaces.

"Adding menstrual products to the list of other basic sanitary items at no cost just makes sense. Our government is leading by example to address menstrual equity and encourages other businesses to consider how they can advance gender equality in all workplaces," said Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Jenna Sudds.

Given this news, women aren't too happy either. Former Canadian Senator Linda Frum had said, "Back in the day, when only women menstruated we had to pay for our own products."

Back in the day, when only women menstruated we had to pay for our own products. But now that men menstruate too, these products, as of this week, are mandated to be free in all Men’s washrooms in all federal workplaces including Parliament Hill —where this photo was taken today. pic.twitter.com/YuIXVZnqH9 — Linda Frum (@LindaFrum) December 12, 2023

People's Party leader Maxime Bernier even put out a statement that said, "The Liberal decision to distribute tampons in men’s toilets everywhere, including on military bases, is just another step in the systematic attack against masculinity, and part of a wider ideological battle."