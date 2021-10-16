Why not just comply? | Nurses protest against hospital vaccine mandate

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

I attended a protest that took place outside the Cambridge Memorial Hospital this past Thursday evening. A large group of nurses and other hospital staff gathered opposite the hospital, alongside family members and supporters, to protest the vaccine mandate being imposed by the hospital as ordered by the Ontario government.

Most hospital employees with whom I spoke said that they have now been placed on an unpaid leave for refusing to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19. If they continue with their refusal to provide proof of vaccination, their employment with the hospital will be terminated.

This defiance on the part of frontline healthcare professionals— and their willingness to sacrifice their careers over this— prompted some crucial questions.

If the vaccine is truly as safe and effective as government messaging relentlessly tries to drive home, then why are so many healthcare professionals refusing to take it? Why are they willing to sacrifice their jobs, theirs livelihoods, their careers, rather than just submit to this vaccine mandate? What really is the big deal, and why are these nurses so against being forced to take the jab? On top of that, how many nurses and other hospital staff did not want to take the vaccine— but complied, only because they were coerced and threatened with loss of their jobs?

And when it comes to the science behind these mandates, and the underlying principles of health and safety— what about natural immunity to COVID-19? What about the fact that the COVID-19 vaccines don't prevent transmission of the virus? Why force the vaccine on others, when it's really only effective as a tool for personal protection?

Further, why are we now demonizing and casting aside these "frontline heroes" of the pandemic, simply because they've chosen not to take the vaccine? Now, in the midst of a severe nurse shortage— why are we firing nurses over this?

I speak with many of the protesting hospital workers, as well as their family members and supporters, and ask— why take this stand? Why not just comply?

