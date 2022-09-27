The Wiz goes woke: Reboot of classic film to include more LGBT representation

The Canadian Press / Graham Hughes & MGM

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

Somewhere over the rainbow, in Hollywood, to be more specific, a more inclusive remake of the classic film The Wizard of Oz is in talks.

According to Variety, American director, writer, producer and actor Kenya Barris announced that he plans to incorporate LGBTQ characters in his reimagining of the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz to reflect the current culture.

As Variety reports, Barris’ goal with the flick is to “take disparate characters from the LGBTQ community, from different cultural communities and socioeconomic communities, and tell a story that reflects the world.”

This is not the first time this film has been remade. As Town & Country writes, some big-screen adaptations of L. Frank Baum's original 1900 book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz “include The Wiz, a 1978 musical film starring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, and Oz the Great and Powerful, a 2013 film starring James Franco, Michelle Williams, Mila Kunis, and Rachel Weisz.”

Barris told Variety that this reboot comes with “tremendous pressure,” and he hopes his original take on the film will become a household classic like the first adaptation of the film.

There have been mixed reactions from people on all sides of the political spectrum since the reboot was announced:

The LGBTQ “Wizard of Oz” will star the Scarecrow — who doesn’t have a brain — the Tin Man — who doesn’t have a heart — and Dorothy — who has a penis. https://t.co/bhIgXUzpSG — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) September 27, 2022

If you think you need to add LGBTIQ characters to The Wizard of Oz, you don’t understand the film, which has been a central part of the queer Canon for 80+ years, at all. https://t.co/K5lYWrOwP1 — Paul Kidd (@paulkidd) September 22, 2022

Oh no, can’t believe they’re queering up The Wizard of Oz https://t.co/idIy2wDPty — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) September 21, 2022

Bounding Into Comics reports that GLAAD’s 2022 Annual Studio Responsibility Index, a yearly report that grades Hollywood’s efforts to increase LGBTQ representation in films, set a record in 2021 to ensure at least 12% of all characters in film and TV must be a member of the LGBT community.

Although Hollywood appears to be more progressive by the day, we want to know when writers and directors will start coming out with some original content.