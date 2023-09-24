Woman charged after smushing cream pie into NT Chief Minister's face

A 56-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault following an alleged cream pie attack on Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles.

The incident, caught on camera, occurred while Fyles was at the bustling Nightcliff Markets in Darwin on Sunday around 11:40 a.m.

Authorities revealed that the woman, who was caught on video wearing a green dress, approached Fyles from the rear and thrust a cream-filled pie into her face.

She was subsequently arrested and charged on Sunday evening. A court appearance in Darwin is scheduled for October 10, following her release on bail.

The Chief Minister was standing near Bendigo Bank during its 15th-anniversary celebration when the alleged incident took place.

Speaking to Sky News, Fyles mentioned that the woman had voiced grievances concerning a 'health issue.' The reporter stated that Fyles was left 'visibly distressed and sustained a bruised left eye' as a result of the encounter.

Detectives are exploring whether the woman's motivations are linked to her husband's Covid-19 vaccine side effects or a medical procedure, according to reports from The Australian.

Fyles concurrently holds the position of Health Minister for the Northern Territory.

In response to the incident, NT Police Commissioner Michael Murphy stated that added security measures are under consideration to ensure Fyles' safety.