DAILY | Disney Drops Conservative Gina Carano, Nursing Home Revelations
Ezra Levant is LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!
Here's what we're covering today:
- Police issue summons to journalist David Menzies after quarantine hotel investigation
- “This isn't care, it's torture”: long-term care home safety policies are hurting seniors
- Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa admits they hid nursing home data so feds wouldn’t find out
- Disney drops conservative actress Gina Carano
If you become one of the 1,440,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up