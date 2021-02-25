DAILY | Assault in COVID Jails
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!
Here's what we're covering today:
- Trudeau’s hired security allegedly sexually assaulted woman, more assaults in COVID hotel
- SUCCESS! Alberta Health Services no longer seeking legal action against Whistle Stop Cafe
- Chris Sky challenges Canada's new travel restrictions
If you become one of the 1,440,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up