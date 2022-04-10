$14 million diverted from vaccines to propaganda — where did the money go?

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at an access to information document that revealed the Public Health Agency of Canada diverted funds from vaccine procurement to combatting “mis/disinformation.”

Questioning where the funding went, like in the case of Unifor boss Jerry Dias, Ezra said:

They took the $14-million from taxpayers claiming it was to save lives. But that was a trick. Once they had the money, they spent it on propaganda. Look at the memo’s title: Approval for funding allocation increase: COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and disinformation. They think the propaganda war is so important, though, that they’re literally proposing to take money away from vaccine procurement itself, as in actually buying the vaccines, and repurpose it towards propaganda. Who got that money? The original $30-million. The extra $14-million. And that’s just from this one department — the Public Health Agency. That’s not even the main federal Health department. That’s not every other provincial government, every city.

