229 soldiers kicked out over vaccination status

The numbers provided in a response to an inquiry of ministry do not reflect those employed by National Defence who took the COVID -19 vaccine under duress or opted to retire or resign in opposition to the federal government vaccine mandate.

"As of June 7, 2022, a total of 229 Canadian Armed Forces members (Regular and Reserve Forces) received a decision to be compulsorily released as a result of non-compliance with the Chief of the Defence Staff’s directives on mandatory vaccination."

The federal government imposed a proof of vaccination for COVID -19 mandate for all public service and federally regulated industries. The military mandate took effect in Nov 2021. The mandate was repealed in June 2022.

Of those released, 205 were Regular Force members and another 24 were Reserve Force members. The Army saw the highest number of vaccine firings, at 108, followed by the Royal Canadian Air Force (75), and Royal Canadian Navy (22).

The vaccine firings were highest in Ontario (72), followed by the Atlantic + Territories (35), Quebec (29), Alberta (29), BC (26) and Manitoba (14).

